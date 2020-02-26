UKZN's SRC to advise students not to take part in further protests

This followed intervention by the KZN government as well as the university council.

DURBAN – The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)’s Student Representative Council (SRC) said on Wednesday it would advise students not to take part in any further protests.

The SRC said most students could register despite a 15% upfront payment requirement towards historical debt imposed by the university. It said university management had agreed to consider those who could not raise the upfront payment for registration.

Since the start of this academic year, UKZN was gripped by violent protests which caused damage estimated at R31 million.

SRC secretary Mnqobi Msezane said talks with university management had improved since the intervention of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala last Friday and classes could now proceed smoothly.

“I don’t believe that at any given moment we could pronounce on a strike or disruption to the academic calendar. We have already lost a lot of time and we have to advise students that the time lost is risky to them and registrations close next week,” he said.

Msezane said 85% of students at the institution were able to register and help was being sought for the remaining 15% by both the SRC and the university.

He said fundraising efforts were starting to yield results and he was confident that all students would have successfully registered by Friday next week when registrations close.