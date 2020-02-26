Stats SA report reveals young people still vulnerable to unemployment

The statistics organisation has released it’s the results on the education and labour market outcomes in South Africa for 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - As Finance Minister Tito Mboweni prepares to outline how much money government will invest in eradicating unemployment, Stats SA has revealed that young people continued to be the most vulnerable to the labour market.

The statistics organisation has released its report on the education and labour market outcomes in South Africa for 2018.

The report compared three generations in South Africa; the one between 1960 and 1979, the millennials born between 1980 and 1999 and the so-called Born Free generation born in 1994 and after.

Stats SA announced earlier this month that the unemployment rate remained at a staggering 29.1%, with more than half of young people in the country without jobs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at the State of the Nation Address, measures to deal with the high levels of youth unemployment, which included the reallocation of funds from the national budget.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will use his Budget Speech on Wednesday to provide details of the plan.

Stats SA revealed once again that unemployment among the youth had reached crisis proportions.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said its new report confirmed this: “Generally, young people and women are vulnerable to labour markets regardless of their levels of education.”

He said when young people did not have education, the unemployment rate sat at over 58%.

The report also found women did far better than men when it came to educational outcomes, while more domestic workers were attaining qualifications.