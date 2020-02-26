State Security Minister Dlodlo & deputy Zizi Kodwa’s phones ‘cloned’

Several other department senior officials’ phones were also cloned and there was concern about whether any sensitive information was on them.

JOHANNESBURG - The State Security Agency (SSA) on Wednesday said State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo and her deputy Zizi Kodwa’s cell phones were cloned.

It was still unclear who is responsible for the cloning or how they achieved it, but the department said they reported the matter to the police.

SSA spokesperson Mava Scott said: “It looks like the operation is happening around Gauteng, hence the matter was reported to the provincial police, who assured us that they allocated high-profile investigators to look into the matter and we hope it will be resolved as speedily as possible.”

Police are investigating the case.