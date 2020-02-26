SOEs to get R129 billion in bailouts over 3 years
A summary of bailouts of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) over the last 12 years shows how the government has allocated R162 billion to financially distressed SOES.
CAPE TOWN – State-owned enterprises (SOEs) in need of financial assistance will be allocated R129 billion in bailouts over the next three years.
The category of SOEs in question includes the likes of the Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa), Denel, Eskom, Sanral, SAA and Transnet.
A summary of bailouts of SOEs over the last 12 years shows how the government has allocated R162 billion to these financially distressed SOES.
Their total debt amounts to a whopping R759.9 billion, of which 62% is guaranteed by government.
Eskom took the biggest chunk – 82% of the total - or R132.7 billion in the past 12 years.
But Minister Tito Mboweni told a pre-Budget media briefing that Eskom was getting the proper attention and his speech wouldn’t focus much on it.
“We make reference in passing to electricity and Eskom. We don’t want to talk a lot at this Budget Speech because I’m sure the Eskom story is a bit tired now. We didn’t really have anything new to say.”
In his speech Mboweni said government would do whatever it took to stabilise electricity supply.
More in Business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.