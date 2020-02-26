Sin taxes rise again, and now vapers will also have to pay more
In his Budget Speech, Finance Minister has Tito Mboweni announced a new tax on vapers.
CAPE TOWN - As with every year, Treasury punishes the sinners among us, with increases on duties on alcohol and tobacco products.
But this year there was an added slap - targeting vapers.
From now on vapers will have to dig deeper into their pockets for a puff.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced in his 2020 Budget Speech government plans to tax heated tobacco products at a rate of 75% of cigarette excise rate with immediate effect.
A new category for heated tobacco products will be introduced under the excise duties.
Up til now, vapers and users of e-cigarettes paid no tax for their vice.
But in his Budget Speech, Mboweni announced a new tax on vapers.
It will come in at 75% of the tax rate on cigarettes.
“In line with the Department of Health policy, we will start taxing heated tobacco products, for example, hubbly bubbly.”
Government is also planning to introduce a tax on e-cigarettes next year.
As for those smokers who prefer their nicotine in a more traditional form, they can expect to pay 74 cents a packet more for cigarettes, 40 cents more for 25 grams of pipe tobacco and R6.73 more for a 23g cigar.
