Sin taxes rise again, and now vapers will also have to pay more

In his Budget Speech, Finance Minister has Tito Mboweni announced a new tax on vapers.

CAPE TOWN - As with every year, Treasury punishes the sinners among us, with increases on duties on alcohol and tobacco products.

But this year there was an added slap - targeting vapers.

From now on vapers will have to dig deeper into their pockets for a puff.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced in his 2020 Budget Speech government plans to tax heated tobacco products at a rate of 75% of cigarette excise rate with immediate effect.

A new category for heated tobacco products will be introduced under the excise duties.

Up til now, vapers and users of e-cigarettes paid no tax for their vice.

It will come in at 75% of the tax rate on cigarettes.

“In line with the Department of Health policy, we will start taxing heated tobacco products, for example, hubbly bubbly.”

Government is also planning to introduce a tax on e-cigarettes next year.

As for those smokers who prefer their nicotine in a more traditional form, they can expect to pay 74 cents a packet more for cigarettes, 40 cents more for 25 grams of pipe tobacco and R6.73 more for a 23g cigar.