SAA's BRP accused of failing to consult unions over retrenchments

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South Africa Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) has accused South African Airways (SAA) business rescue practitioners (BRP) of violating the Companies Act by not involving all stakeholders in their quest to save the state-owned airline.

The unions gave the rescue practitioners until the end of Tuesday to make available their plan to them to study or face legal action.

Numsa and the SACCA said SAA’s rescue practitioners had failed to consult them about the airline’s rescue plan as mandated by the Companies Act.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: "Now we know that the business rescue practitioners have been engaging other creditors but have not been engaging workers, certainly not in a meaningful way."

She said the airline didn’t even bother to engage workers on planned retrenchments.

"What they have been embarking on lately is to tell workers that they must accept a three or four-day work week, especially those workers whose routes will be cancelled by 1 March."

She said as a union, they wanted to give input into the rescue plan and make submissions before its published.