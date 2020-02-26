SAA's BRP accused of failing to consult unions over retrenchments
Numsa and the South Africa Cabin Crew Association gave SAA's rescue practitioners until the end of Tuesday to make available their plan to them to study or face legal action.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South Africa Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) has accused South African Airways (SAA) business rescue practitioners (BRP) of violating the Companies Act by not involving all stakeholders in their quest to save the state-owned airline.
The unions gave the rescue practitioners until the end of Tuesday to make available their plan to them to study or face legal action.
Numsa and the SACCA said SAA’s rescue practitioners had failed to consult them about the airline’s rescue plan as mandated by the Companies Act.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: "Now we know that the business rescue practitioners have been engaging other creditors but have not been engaging workers, certainly not in a meaningful way."
She said the airline didn’t even bother to engage workers on planned retrenchments.
"What they have been embarking on lately is to tell workers that they must accept a three or four-day work week, especially those workers whose routes will be cancelled by 1 March."
She said as a union, they wanted to give input into the rescue plan and make submissions before its published.
More in Business
-
Mboweni expected to shed light on plan to allow cannabis industry
-
Govt has little space to manoeuvre when it comes to e-tolls: economists
-
Finance Minister Mboweni expected to deliver gloomy Budget Speech
-
Eskom hopes to stave off power cuts for third straight day
-
Govt attempts to get out of 2018 wage agreement with civil servants
-
Rand weaker ahead of budget speech
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.