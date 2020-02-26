Ramaphosa: There's something wrong with SA's parole system
After visiting Tazne van Wyk's family late on Tuesday afternoon, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the man accused of her kidnapping and murder, Mohydien Pangakaer, should never have been released from prison.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that the country's parole system was flawed.
After visiting Tazne van Wyk's family late on Tuesday afternoon, Ramaphosa said that the man accused of her kidnapping and murder, Mohydien Pangakaer, should never have been released from prison.
The eight-year-old girl’s body was found by police when Pangakaer led them to the scene where he dumped her body.
Connaught Estate residents have gathered outside the home of slain #TazneVanWyk, ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s expected arrival. KB pic.twitter.com/BgixYkGvig— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 25, 2020
#TazneVanWyk Ramaphosa “we would like this trial to proceed very quickly...”KB pic.twitter.com/GHcDQbHr3V— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 26, 2020
There were calls from Connaught Estate community members for the death penalty to be reinstated.
Ramaphosa apologised that a person unfit for parole managed to slip through the system.
"It seems that there is something wrong with our parole system. It seems that something went horribly wrong. Things were never supposed to work out this way."
Ramaphosa vowed that the parole system would be revamped.
"We must be engaging in activities on an ongoing basis to root out gender-based violence in our communities, to root out those who perpetrate rapes against the women of our country."
He also urged residents to help authorities expose criminals, who were often known to the community.
