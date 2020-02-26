Ramaphosa confirms presidential summit on land expropriation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has already hosted two investment summits and a jobs summit to try to come up with solutions to fix the economy.

CAPE TOWN - Another presidential summit is on the cards.

But this time it will be on land and how to deal with expropriation without compensation.

That's the word from President Cyril Ramaphosa, who officially opened the National House of Traditional Leaders in Parliament on Tuesday, where he touched on the land question and amendment of the Constitution.

Ramaphosa has already hosted two investment summits and a jobs summit to try to come up with solutions to fix the economy.

While these have been described as mere talk shops by his critics, Ramaphosa will host another summit to focus on land.

"At the traditional leaders' indaba in 2017, it was resolved that there should be a presidential summit on land. I'm pleased to say that this summit will take place this year."

He said that traditional leaders were at the forefront of making contributions on the Constitutional Amendment Bill to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

"The date for the closing of submissions on the 18th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which seeks to amend Section 25 of the Constitution of our country, will soon be upon us. This in many ways will be a crucial time for the land reform process. Traditional leaders were at the forefront of making contributions on this matter."