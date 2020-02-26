R5m ransom demanded for missing Joburg pupil - GED

It's believed that a grade eight boy was kidnapped while waiting for his lift at the gate of Queens High School.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for two missing Gauteng pupils who were last seen at their schools in Joburg on Monday while waiting for their transport.

It's believed that a grade eight boy was kidnapped while waiting for his lift at the gate of Queens High School.

According to the Gauteng Education Department, the kidnappers are allegedly demanding a R5 million ransom for his safe return.

#MissingChildren BREAKING NEWS Police are searching fro two missing Gauteng pupils who were last seen at their schools in Joburg on Monday while waiting for their transport. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 26, 2020

#MissingChildren A grade 8 boy has been kidnapped while waiting for his transport at the gate at Queens High School in Kensington. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 26, 2020

#MissingChildren It is alleged that a ransom of about five million rand has been demanded for his release. Police are investigating the circumstances. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 26, 2020

#MissingChildren In another case - the family of a 15-year-old girl are anxiously waiting for news on her whereabouts, after she went missing from the Latern school for children with special needs in Roodepoort. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 26, 2020

In a separate case also in Johannesburg, the family of a 15-year-old girl are anxiously waiting for news on her whereabouts after she went missing from the Lantern School for Children with Special Needs in Roodepoort.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona has called for information that could help find them.

"The MEC has indicated that it is quite concerning that learners are being targeted at schools for different reasons but it is quite sad that learners will be kidnapped and money demanded."