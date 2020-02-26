View all in Latest
Go

R5m ransom demanded for missing Joburg pupil - GED

It's believed that a grade eight boy was kidnapped while waiting for his lift at the gate of Queens High School.

Chalk and a blackboard duster in the refurbished Samson Senior Primary School in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
Chalk and a blackboard duster in the refurbished Samson Senior Primary School in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for two missing Gauteng pupils who were last seen at their schools in Joburg on Monday while waiting for their transport.

It's believed that a grade eight boy was kidnapped while waiting for his lift at the gate of Queens High School.

According to the Gauteng Education Department, the kidnappers are allegedly demanding a R5 million ransom for his safe return.

In a separate case also in Johannesburg, the family of a 15-year-old girl are anxiously waiting for news on her whereabouts after she went missing from the Lantern School for Children with Special Needs in Roodepoort.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona has called for information that could help find them.

"The MEC has indicated that it is quite concerning that learners are being targeted at schools for different reasons but it is quite sad that learners will be kidnapped and money demanded."

