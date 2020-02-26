Primedia parts ways with group CEO Omar Essack
The company said over the past three years Essack was instrumental in repositioning the business first as CEO of Primedia Broadcasting and then as group CEO.
JOHANNESBURG - Primedia on Wednesday announced that group CEO Omar Essack has left the company.
“Regretfully, after three years of service at Primedia, and 30 years in the media industry, Omar has decided that the time is right for him to move on after two decades in corporate leadership roles,” said Primedia Group chair Phumzile Langeni in an internal staff memo.
The company said over the past three years, Essack was instrumental in repositioning the business first as CEO of Primedia Broadcasting and then as group CEO.
“During his tenure, Omar has sought to foster resilience in the face of challenges being experienced by media companies around the world, while driving opportunities for innovation at Primedia through the use of technology and data and analytics.
“Now that Omar has established the foundations for Primedia’s digital evolution, particularly in the Group’s Broadcasting and Out of Home businesses, we believe we are in a strong position to continue our ‘future fit’ journey under the stewardship of our experienced executive team with extensive experience in the industry, and at Primedia,” the memo added.
It's understood Essack would now move on to concentrate on writing, training, and consulting projects. Langeni was expected to help steer the transition.
Timeline
More in Business
-
CWU lodges Labour Court application over Telkom job cuts
-
Dudu Myeni concludes evidence in delinquency case
-
Budget speech 2020: SA's health gets R200bn injection
-
Mboweni puts money back into taxpayers’ pockets
-
SOEs to get R129 billion in bailouts over 3 years
-
Frighting crime: R2.4bn to be allocated to NPA, SIU & Hawks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.