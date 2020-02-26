Primedia parts ways with group CEO Omar Essack

The company said over the past three years Essack was instrumental in repositioning the business first as CEO of Primedia Broadcasting and then as group CEO.

JOHANNESBURG - Primedia on Wednesday announced that group CEO Omar Essack has left the company.

“Regretfully, after three years of service at Primedia, and 30 years in the media industry, Omar has decided that the time is right for him to move on after two decades in corporate leadership roles,” said Primedia Group chair Phumzile Langeni in an internal staff memo.

The company said over the past three years, Essack was instrumental in repositioning the business first as CEO of Primedia Broadcasting and then as group CEO.

“During his tenure, Omar has sought to foster resilience in the face of challenges being experienced by media companies around the world, while driving opportunities for innovation at Primedia through the use of technology and data and analytics.



“Now that Omar has established the foundations for Primedia’s digital evolution, particularly in the Group’s Broadcasting and Out of Home businesses, we believe we are in a strong position to continue our ‘future fit’ journey under the stewardship of our experienced executive team with extensive experience in the industry, and at Primedia,” the memo added.

It's understood Essack would now move on to concentrate on writing, training, and consulting projects. Langeni was expected to help steer the transition.