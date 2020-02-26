Pretoria Chief Magistrate Desmond Nair suspended on misconduct charges

Stats SA report reveals young people still vulnerable to unemployment
Local
Nair was the first member of the judiciary to be implicated at the state capture commission.
JOHANNESBURG - Pretoria Chief Magistrate Desmond Nair has been placed on provisional suspension pending the outcome of an investigation into his fitness to hold office.
Nair was the first member of the judiciary to be implicated at the state capture commission.
The misconduct charges against him relate to allegations that he allegedly asked for, accepted or received special favours or benefits from Bosasa which may have unduly benefitted him in the execution of his judicial duties.
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola tabled a report on Nair's suspension in Parliament.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.