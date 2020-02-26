Pretoria Chief Magistrate Desmond Nair suspended on misconduct charges

Nair was the first member of the judiciary to be implicated at the state capture commission.

JOHANNESBURG - Pretoria Chief Magistrate Desmond Nair has been placed on provisional suspension pending the outcome of an investigation into his fitness to hold office.

The misconduct charges against him relate to allegations that he allegedly asked for, accepted or received special favours or benefits from Bosasa which may have unduly benefitted him in the execution of his judicial duties.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola tabled a report on Nair's suspension in Parliament.