Ocean View family left broken after daughter (7) killed in gang shooting

It’s believed the gunmen were targeting a man who was sitting on the street corner but missed him.

CAPE TOWN - Two days after an Ocean View community staged a march against gangs and drugs in the area, two people have been killed.

One of the victims was 7-year-old Imaan Solomons who was caught in gang-crossfire in Libra Street on Tuesday night while playing in front of her home.

#OceanView Little Imaan lived at the yellow house. She was shot where the stone has been placed on top of the sand. SF pic.twitter.com/paCRIagaiW — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 26, 2020

#OceanView Hours prior, a homeless man known as ‘Abdullah’ was shot a short distance away from here. He was shot in the head while sleeping. That’s where he lived. SF pic.twitter.com/6Lszt4J4oe — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 26, 2020

In a separate shooting yesterday, a homeless man known as "Abdullah", was shot and killed while sleeping in his makeshift home between reeds.

Imaan Solomons’ family has not been able to sleep since she died in hospital after being shot last night.

Her aunt, Natalie Solomons, said that little Imaan was playing with two friends right in front of their gate when they heard gunshots.

The woman said that when they ran outside, they saw her sister’s child laying on the floor bleeding.

"I just froze because I saw a little body laying there. It was heartbreaking to see the little body lying there knowing there's nothing you can do for her."

The little victim’s parents were not home on Wednesday morning as they were busy with preparation for their only daughter’s funeral that would possibly take place today, according to Muslim rites.

Two police vans can be seen patrolling the area.