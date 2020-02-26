Ocean View family left broken after daughter (7) killed in gang shooting
It’s believed the gunmen were targeting a man who was sitting on the street corner but missed him.
CAPE TOWN - Two days after an Ocean View community staged a march against gangs and drugs in the area, two people have been killed.
One of the victims was 7-year-old Imaan Solomons who was caught in gang-crossfire in Libra Street on Tuesday night while playing in front of her home.
#OceanView Little Imaan lived at the yellow house. She was shot where the stone has been placed on top of the sand. SF pic.twitter.com/paCRIagaiW— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 26, 2020
#OceanView Hours prior, a homeless man known as ‘Abdullah’ was shot a short distance away from here. He was shot in the head while sleeping. That’s where he lived. SF pic.twitter.com/6Lszt4J4oe— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 26, 2020
In a separate shooting yesterday, a homeless man known as "Abdullah", was shot and killed while sleeping in his makeshift home between reeds.
Imaan Solomons’ family has not been able to sleep since she died in hospital after being shot last night.
Her aunt, Natalie Solomons, said that little Imaan was playing with two friends right in front of their gate when they heard gunshots.
The woman said that when they ran outside, they saw her sister’s child laying on the floor bleeding.
"I just froze because I saw a little body laying there. It was heartbreaking to see the little body lying there knowing there's nothing you can do for her."
The little victim’s parents were not home on Wednesday morning as they were busy with preparation for their only daughter’s funeral that would possibly take place today, according to Muslim rites.
It’s believed the gunmen were targeting a man who was sitting on the street corner but missed him.
Two police vans can be seen patrolling the area.
More in Local
-
Missing Queens High School pupil found at Maponya Mall
-
UN concerned by revelations of forced sterlisation in SA hospitals
-
SAA's move to axe Durban route amounts to economic sabotage - Zikalala
-
Myeni expected to testify on role in failed SAA, Emirates deal
-
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears evidence from ex-SABC CEO Lulama Mokhobo
-
Mboweni urged to give detailed programme on plans to stimulate economy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.