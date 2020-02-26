No need to panic over pilchards recall - NRCS

The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) said that the recall was a precautionary measure to protect consumers.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) said that measures had been put in place to safeguard consumers from food poisoning.

This came after the NRCS ordered wholesalers, retailers and informal traders to remove and stop selling tinned pilchards manufactured by West Point Processors.

The regulator said that the cans were damaged during a filling process.

However, the defect was only picked up nine months after production.

Consumers were now being urged to return the products with immediate effect.

Twelve brands of canned pilchards manufactured by West Point Processors in the Western Cape have been considered unfit for human consumption by the NRCS.

The regulator's Meisie Katz said that the products were damaged by a faulty dispenser which scratched the inside of the tins, causing the can to leak.

"At this stage, food poisoning from the can could happen and that's what will affect the consumer or that is he risk that we are currently having to the consumer, hence we are recalling the cans."

Katz said that this was a precautionary measure to protect consumers.

"No fatalities have been reported at this stage."

The NRCS said that it was still battling to withdraw the faulty products from outlets run by informal retailers and traders.