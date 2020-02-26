Myeni expected to testify on role in failed SAA, Emirates deal
Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni has been giving evidence in her delinquency case brought by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SA Pilots Association.
PRETORIA - Former South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni is expected to continue testifying in the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday about the role she played in the failed multi-million rand Airbus deal.
Myeni has been giving evidence in her delinquency case brought by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SA Pilots Association.
They want her declared a delinquent director, accusing her of being responsible for the financial crisis at the struggling state entity.
On Tuesday, she was accused by Outa's legal representative Carol Steinberg of being negligent during the negotiations for a swap transaction deal between SAA and Airbus, an allegation she denied.
Steinberg also questioned Myeni about the failed deal with Emirates, which would have netted R1.5 billion for SAA.
The deal failed because Myeni failed to sign the agreement.
Myeni is set to continue answering more questions about this.
More in Business
-
SAA's move to axe Durban route amounts to economic sabotage - Zikalala
-
Mboweni urged to give detailed programme on plans to stimulate economy
-
Mboweni likely to hike VAT, say economists
-
Mboweni expected to shed light on plan to allow cannabis industry
-
Govt has little space to manoeuvre when it comes to e-tolls: economists
-
SAA's BRP accused of failing to consult unions over retrenchments
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.