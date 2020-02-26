Missing Queens High School pupil found at Maponya Mall
The circumstances around the boy's return are not yet clear.
SOWETO - One of the grade 8 pupils reported missing in Gauteng has been found.
The provincial Education Department has confirmed that the teenager who was allegedly kidnapped from outside Queens High School in Kensington on Monday has now been found at Maponya Mall.
JUST IN: The Queens High pupil who was reported missing has been found at Maponya Mall today. The Gauteng Dept of Education says circumstances around his initial disappearance are still not clear.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 26, 2020
The circumstances around the boy's return are not yet clear.
The 14-year-old boy’s family said that police had scrutinised CCTV footage of his last whereabouts where it was discovered he was picked up by an e-hailing service cab driver.
The boy’s uncle said that the footage revealed that he was dropped off at Maponya Mall.
He said that the kidnappers demanded a R500,000 ransom but the family couldn't pay it.
The family said that they were relieved that the teenager was not harmed.
Meanwhile, authorities were still searching for the grade 8 girl who went missing from the Lantern School for Children with Special Needs in Roodepoort, also on Monday.
More in Local
-
UN concerned by revelations of forced sterlisation in SA hospitals
-
Ocean View family left broken after daughter (7) killed in gang shooting
-
SAA's move to axe Durban route amounts to economic sabotage - Zikalala
-
Myeni expected to testify on role in failed SAA, Emirates deal
-
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears evidence from ex-SABC CEO Lulama Mokhobo
-
Mboweni urged to give detailed programme on plans to stimulate economy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.