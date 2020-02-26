Missing Queens High School pupil found at Maponya Mall

The circumstances around the boy's return are not yet clear.

SOWETO - One of the grade 8 pupils reported missing in Gauteng has been found.

The provincial Education Department has confirmed that the teenager who was allegedly kidnapped from outside Queens High School in Kensington on Monday has now been found at Maponya Mall.

The 14-year-old boy’s family said that police had scrutinised CCTV footage of his last whereabouts where it was discovered he was picked up by an e-hailing service cab driver.

The boy’s uncle said that the footage revealed that he was dropped off at Maponya Mall.

He said that the kidnappers demanded a R500,000 ransom but the family couldn't pay it.

The family said that they were relieved that the teenager was not harmed.

Meanwhile, authorities were still searching for the grade 8 girl who went missing from the Lantern School for Children with Special Needs in Roodepoort, also on Monday.