Mboweni expected to shed light on plan to allow cannabis industry

Premier David Makhura delivered his State of the Province Address at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - More details are expected on Wednesday on government's plan to allow for the legal process of cannabis after confirmation from both the president and the Gauteng premier.

He touched on the province's 10 high growth sectors, which would stimulate the economy, one of them being the industrialisation of cannabis.

In his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that government was to open and regulate the commercial use of hemp products and build the industry in line with global trends.

Makhura said that any country that forgot about the cannabis industry would be left behind.

“Unlocking the cannabis industry, especially for use, for medicinal purposes and many other areas such as health care, including skincare...”

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s stance on marijuana use was clear and had been expressed on platforms such as Twitter.

Earlier this month, he tweeted a picture of the plant on his property with the comment: “Arrest me then! It’s growing on my farm!!"