Magistrate Desmond Nair charged with misconduct over Bosasa links

Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair was placed on provisional suspension pending the outcome of an investigation.

JOHANNESBURG - Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair has been charged with two counts of misconduct for his alleged links to corruption-plagued African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa.

Early last year, former head of special projects at Bosasa Richard le Roux told the state capture commission that he oversaw the installation of R200,000 worth of security systems at the magistrate’s home.

Le Roux explained how he personally installed CCTV cameras, an alarm system, and an electric fence at Nair’s house. He said at the time, he didn’t know who Nair was and was merely following the instructions of then COO Angelo Agrizzi.

Justice ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the Magistrates Commission would investigate Nair’s relationship with Bosasa.

“But what is important is that there are systems in place to ensure that this is adequately investigated. And if it is found to be true, the judiciary is able to deal with these indiscretions,” Phiri said.

It was also up to Parliament to pass a resolution or reject Justice Minister Ronald Lamola’s decision to place Nair on provisional suspension.