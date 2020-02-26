'It's not blackface, it was bad make-up' - Dis-Chem store manager
The shop displayed a white mannequin with an ochre-toned product on its face, which resembled blackface.
JOHANNESBURG - The Dis-Chem branch at Killarney Mall has received harsh criticism for its African Beauty Fair display.
The shop displayed a white mannequin with an ochre-toned product on its face, which resembled blackface.
Dressed in African-print clothing and traditional sandals, the mannequin was accompanied by a hut, a reed mat and some calabashes.
Dischem has this installation up at their Killarney store. Apparently it's part of their "African beauty campaign". What's going on here? Why is this happening? pic.twitter.com/j3xsJ4qGEk— Thembalethu (@T_Lethu) February 21, 2020
Dis-Chem apologised for the display, saying it was an isolated incident.
702's Eusebius McKaiser speaks to Dis-Chem Killarney Mall store manager Tarryl Moonsamy to find out what was the thinking behind the display.
"The mannequin was done distastefully and it was a bad make-up job done by one of the staff members in the store. The minute I saw it, I removed it," Moonsamy said.
"The theme was African Beauty Fair and that is what we went along with. One of the staff members took their own initiative to start creating a display and once the display was done I removed it because it looked wrong.
"The staff member who did it wanted to embrace her own culture and she wanted to bring about something about herself into the display, which definitely went wrong. It was a mistake on the make-up job done from our side.
"We don't have mannequins, the staff member brought in her own mannequin and she did the display on it. We did not intend to make a mockery of anyone. This is not blackface, it was bad make-up," Moonsamy added.
Listen to the audio below for more.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.