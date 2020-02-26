Here's all the social grant increases for 2020
Over 18 million South Africans rely on social grants. The Finance Minister said the number of social grant beneficiaries was expected to increase to 19 million by next year.
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has reprioritised parts of his budget allocation to social development.
Mboweni tabled his R1.95 trillion budget in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.
• Mboweni announces R2 billion in personal tax relief
Social development got the second largest portion of the pie with R309.5 billion.
• R80 increase for the old age, disability and care dependency grants to R1,860 per month .
• R80 increase in the war veterans grant to R1,880.
• R40 increase for the foster care grant to R1,040 per month.
• The child support grant will increase by R20 to R445 per month.
“Changing the way we provide social grants has generated about R1 billion per annum in efficiency savings, which will be partly used to raise the daily subsidy per child,” Mboweni said.
Mboweni’s Budget was decidedly slimmer with moves to have reductions of over R261 billion. This included the proposal to cut of R160.2 billion of the public service wage bill over three years.
But, the minister managed to increase the social grants allocations albeit slightly.
Mboweni reprioritised R714 million from the national Budget to provinces to address critical issues like gender-based violence.
About R1.3 billion was also allocated to early childhood development over three years - this was despite previous promises to move this to the Department of Education.
