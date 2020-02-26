Govt has little space to manoeuvre when it comes to e-tolls: economists
Once again, there's much anticipation that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will make an announcement scrapping e-tolls when he delivers his Budget Speech on Wednesday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - Economists say government has little space to manoeuvre when it comes to the future of e-tolls.
Once again, there's much anticipation that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will make an announcement scrapping e-tolls when he delivers his Budget Speech on Wednesday afternoon.
Mboweni has always been clear about his position on the future of e-tolls: “Not paying your tolls is not an option. We, therefore, have to ensure that we honour our obligations.”
In March last year, Mboweni even expressed his disappointment in the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral)’s decision to temporarily suspend summonses to recover e-toll debt, saying it must be reversed.
Economist Duma Gqubule believes the best option was for government to bail out Sanral: “One option is for the government to bail out Sanral and take over the debt and the other option is to find some other way of shifting the debt to another entity like a special purpose vehicle.”
Economist Mike Schussler said there was no way motorists would get away without paying in one form or the other.
“Ultimately, I think we’ve come to the end of the road in South Africa where there is no money.”
It's been more than seven years since e-tolls were introduced in Gauteng and both economists said it was time for government to make a final decision on the matter.
More in Business
-
Mboweni likely to hike VAT, say economists
-
Mboweni expected to shed light on plan to allow cannabis industry
-
SAA's BRP accused of failing to consult unions over retrenchments
-
Finance Minister Mboweni expected to deliver gloomy Budget Speech
-
Eskom hopes to stave off power cuts for third straight day
-
Govt attempts to get out of 2018 wage agreement with civil servants
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.