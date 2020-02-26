Girl (7) killed in Ocean View shooting
She was struck by a bullet on Tuesday night.
CAPE TOWN - A girl has died after she was caught in suspected gang crossfire in Ocean View.
She was struck by a bullet on Tuesday night. She was struck in the chest and hand.
Police said that the 7-year-old died in hospital.
A man (31) was also killed in a separate shooting in the same area. He died of his injuries.
Ocean View resident Vasco Vigis was on the scene.
"IS the president going to come to Ocean View now that a girl was shot in her yard? We had a peaceful march on Sunday with people Ocean View, Kommetjie and Scarborough. We went to these places of interest and delivered a letter and this is what we get for being peaceful."
The circumstances surrounding both incidents were under investigation.
