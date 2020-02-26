Fighting crime: R2.4bn to be allocated to NPA, SIU & Hawks

The minister in his budget speech on Wednesday said that the funds would capacitate the law enforcement agencies with 800 investigators and 277 prosecutors to clear backlogs, including cases from the state capture commission.

The minister told Parliament while delivering his Budget speech on Wednesday that the funds would capacitate the law enforcement agencies with 800 investigators and 277 prosecutors to clear backlogs, including cases from the state capture commission.

With South Africans growing impatient at what appears to be law enforcement agencies’ unwillingness to prosecute corruption cases, Mboweni reprioritised over R1 billion in funds to the South African Police Service for this purpose.

Mboweni said the government planned to open five additional Specialised Commercial Crimes Courts to ensure all provinces are covered.

Additionally, R985 million will be sent to the Hawks.

In the budget review, National Treasury stated that the allocated funds would also help to establish sexual offences and community affairs units to address the country’s gender-based violence crisis.

That included 58 new sexual offences courts to opened and staffed over the next three years.