Eskom hopes to stave off power cuts for third straight day

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

Eskom hopes to stave off power cuts for third straight day

The utility said that while additional generating units were expected to return to service on Wednesday morning, consumers could help ease pressure on the unreliable system by using electricity sparingly.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it was hoping to stave off load shedding for a third consecutive day.

The utility said that while additional generating units were expected to return to service on Wednesday morning, consumers could help ease pressure on the unreliable system by using electricity sparingly.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "We do remind customers that the system does remain tight and we request them to use electricity sparingly. We also remind customers that over the next year-and-a-half we will have increased incidents of load shedding as we are busy refurbishing and subjecting our power stations to critical maintenance."

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA