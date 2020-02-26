Eskom hopes to stave off power cuts for third straight day

The utility said that while additional generating units were expected to return to service on Wednesday morning, consumers could help ease pressure on the unreliable system by using electricity sparingly.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it was hoping to stave off load shedding for a third consecutive day.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "We do remind customers that the system does remain tight and we request them to use electricity sparingly. We also remind customers that over the next year-and-a-half we will have increased incidents of load shedding as we are busy refurbishing and subjecting our power stations to critical maintenance."