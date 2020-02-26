Dudu Myeni concludes evidence in delinquency case

The former SAA board chair faced four and a half of days of intense questioning while under cross-examination by Outa’s counsel Carol Steinberg.

PRETORIA - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni on Wednesday concluded giving evidence at the High Court in Pretoria, still maintaining that she could not be blamed for the collapse of a major deal with Emirates.

Myeni was giving evidence in the delinquency case brought against her by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the South African Airways Pilots' Association (SAAPA). They want the court to declare her a delinquent director, accusing her of bringing the struggling entity to its knees.

Steinberg had been trying to find out why two multi-billion rand deals failed.

She argued that evidence before the court suggested that Myeni was squarely to blame for the collapse of the deals after she failed to sign and giving instruction to former acting CEO Nico Bezuidenhout that he should not sign a R1.5 million profit-guarantee deal for SAA with Emirates.

However, Myeni flatly denied the claims.

The past few days saw Judge Ronel Tolmay and Steinberg expressing their frustration over the manner in which Myeni answered questions.