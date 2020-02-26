CWU lodges Labour Court application over Telkom job cuts

The union accused Telkom of rushing the process and not considering other alternatives to job cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - The Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) has on Wednesday taken Telkom to the Labour Court in Joburg in a bid to prevent the retrenchment of over 3,000 employees.

The CWU accused Telkom of rushing the process and not considering other alternatives to job cuts. The union also accused the state-owned utility of failing to properly carry out the consultation process.

Telkom announced it would be cutting back its workforce in January due to declining sales in its landline business and the weakening local economy.

CWU general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala said they took legal action against the telecommunications company for allegedly persuading members to take voluntary severance and early retirement packages.

“We took the company to court because we think that it undermined the process of Section 189 [of the Labour Relations Act] where it wanted to introduce voluntary severance packages to workers. And when that happens, workers will jump for them only to find that they were not affected and this might give an opportunity to Telkom to retrench even more numbers,” he said.