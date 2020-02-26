Budget speech 2020: SA's health gets R200bn injection

This was announced by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday while tabling his R1.95 trillion budget in Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - Health is getting a sizeable budget spent with the allocation of over R200 billion this financial year.

The budget for health was adjusted by about R3.9 billion over the medium term.

Mboweni’s health budget should cover provincial and district health services, the National Health Laboratory Service as well as training.

But, medical-legal claims were threatening to derail this. In 2018 and 2019, the claims topped just over R99.2 billion.

Mboweni said funding was set aside to enlist the help of law firms to deal with the claims.

Meanwhile, the minister said R55.6 million would go towards preparation for the National Health Insurance.

He said the Special Investigating Unit was probing potential fraud in the Department of Health and several arrests were made.