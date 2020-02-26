2 suspects arrested in NC for possession of abalone valued at R7m

CAPE TOWN - Two foreign nationals, aged 38 and 52, were arrested on Tuesday in Colesberg in the Northern Cape after they were caught transporting abalone valued at R7 million.

They were pulled over on the N1.

The Hawks and Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries officials then searched their vehicle.

Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said: “A thorough search of the truck revealed 43 boxes of dried abalone weighing about 860kg and valued at approximately R7 million. They were subsequently arrested and will be charged accordingly pending their court appearance soon.”