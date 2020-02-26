15 candidates shortlisted for WC’s first Children’s Commissioner

The provincial legislature received 59 nominations from the public and 15 candidates were shortlisted.

CAPE TOWN - Interviews for the Western Cape's first Children's Commissioner have concluded.

The provincial legislature received 59 nominations from the public and 15 candidates were shortlisted. The list included local community leaders and professionals in both the legal and civil sectors.

The Standing Committee on Social Development last week spent three days interviewing 13 candidates for the job of Western Cape Children's Commissioner. Once completed, a report will be sent to the legislature before Premier Alan Winde makes the appointment.

The appointment, which was in line with the Western Cape Commissioner for Children Act, is a first for the country.

It's touted as a crucial step in prioritising children's safety and well-being.

The commissioner's role will be to protect and promote the interests of children, in particular how they access health care, education and welfare services.

The office will run independently of government.