15 candidates shortlisted for WC’s first Children’s Commissioner
The provincial legislature received 59 nominations from the public and 15 candidates were shortlisted.
CAPE TOWN - Interviews for the Western Cape's first Children's Commissioner have concluded.
The provincial legislature received 59 nominations from the public and 15 candidates were shortlisted. The list included local community leaders and professionals in both the legal and civil sectors.
The Standing Committee on Social Development last week spent three days interviewing 13 candidates for the job of Western Cape Children's Commissioner. Once completed, a report will be sent to the legislature before Premier Alan Winde makes the appointment.
The appointment, which was in line with the Western Cape Commissioner for Children Act, is a first for the country.
It's touted as a crucial step in prioritising children's safety and well-being.
The commissioner's role will be to protect and promote the interests of children, in particular how they access health care, education and welfare services.
The office will run independently of government.
More in Local
-
SA’s national debt is spiralling out of control, says DA’s Maynier
-
CWU lodges Labour Court application over Telkom job cuts
-
Primedia parts ways with group CEO Omar Essack
-
State Security Minister Dlodlo & deputy Zizi Kodwa’s phones ‘cloned’
-
Magistrate Desmond Nair charged with misconduct over Bosasa links
-
Dudu Myeni concludes evidence in delinquency case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.