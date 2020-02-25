Women doing better than men in education – Stats SA
Stats SA released the results of its survey called the Education and Labour Market Outcomes in South Africa for 2018.
JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA has revealed that women do far better than men when it comes to educational outcomes.
On Tuesday, it released the results of its survey called the Education and Labour Market Outcomes in South Africa for 2018.
The report presents data analysis and comparisons of three generations in South Africa: the one between 1960 and 1979, the millennials born between 1980 and 1999 and the born-free generation born in 1994 and after.
The Stats SA report compares the gains made in educational participation, looking at the gender gap in education and labour market participation of the three generations from 2002 to 2018.
Statistician general Risenga Maluleke said data showed women are doing better than men.
“Women are doing generally better than men when it comes to educational outcomes.”
He said generally, the millennials were doing better.
“There is improvement, mainly amongst the younger generations in the form of millennials improving on educational outcomes.”
Stats SA said it also found more domestic workers were attaining qualifications.
