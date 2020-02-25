Witness recalls being molested by Pastor Timothy Omotoso at spiritual retreat

Andisiwe Dike said that she was one of several young women who attended what she called 'spiritual training' under Omotoso in Durban in 2016.

CAPE TOWN - A woman has described how a pastor sexually abused her.

The State's first witness in the trial of Timothy Omotoso and two women started giving evidence on Monday in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

She's one of several women who claimed that the self-proclaimed "man of God" abused her.

But what she initially believed was going to be a spiritual retreat turned sinister, the 30-year-old told the court.

She said that she was sexually groomed and then abused.

Dike said that at Omotoso's Durban house, women would kneel when he entered a room.

She alleged that Omotoso would touch them inappropriately.

During one incident, Dike said that she was called into a room by him where he fondled her.

Afterwards, Omotoso then recited a prayer.

She alleged that he again molested her days later.