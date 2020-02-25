Traditional leaders crucial to the land question, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially opened the National House of Traditional Leaders in Parliament where he affirmed its importance in driving development.

Ramaphosa has reminded traditional leaders of their important role in uniting people behind a common cause like driving development in rural areas.

Ramaphosa said rural areas were being hit hard by slow economic growth.

This he said was fuelling serious social problems like substance abuse, alcoholism and gender-based violence.

“We are all feeling the effects of our low economic growth. Rural areas are impacted greatly by an economy that is not growing and where jobs continue to be lost. This is fueling serious problems.”

Ramaphosa also touched on the land question, saying traditional leaders were at the forefront of making contributions.

“Traditional leaders are at the forefront of making contributions on this matter and the National House of Traditional Leaders referred the bill to all the leaders in January 2020. Your participation as traditional leaders is absolutely crucial.”

Traditional leaders will debate Ramaphosa’s address at a sitting on Thursday.