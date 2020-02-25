Tazne van Wyk’s alleged killer shouldn’t have been out on parole - Ramaphosa

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the man accused of killing Tazne van Wyk should have never have been granted parole.

He addressed the Elsies River community of the murdered eight-year-old girl on Tuesday afternoon.

He visited the little girl’s family amid a public outcry following the court appearance of 54-year old Mohydien Pangakaer.

Pangakaer was arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape last week; a week after the girl disappeared. It’s understood he led police to her body in Worcester.

Connaught Estate residents have gathered outside the home of slain #TazneVanWyk, ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s expected arrival. KB pic.twitter.com/BgixYkGvig — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 25, 2020

Ramaphosa’s gleaming black luxury sedan stood out in the impoverished community.

Residents who gathered outside gave him a warm welcome as he stepped out to meet Van Wyk’s family.

One resident said she was happy the president came to the area albeit a little too late.

“I think it’s a good thing that he came today, even if it’s a bit too late, but he is here and we want to hear what he has to say,” she said.

Earlier this week, the angry and frustrated community questioned why the alleged killer was free when he had absconded parole and had 11 convictions including murder, culpable homicide, and child neglect.