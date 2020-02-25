Tazne van Wyk’s alleged killer shouldn’t have been out on parole - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the little girl’s family amid a public outcry following the court appearance of 54-year old Mohydien Pangakaer.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the man accused of killing Tazne van Wyk should have never have been granted parole.
He addressed the Elsies River community of the murdered eight-year-old girl on Tuesday afternoon.
#TazneVanWyk President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived. KB pic.twitter.com/qF3fhVMPlP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 25, 2020
He visited the little girl’s family amid a public outcry following the court appearance of 54-year old Mohydien Pangakaer.
Pangakaer was arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape last week; a week after the girl disappeared. It’s understood he led police to her body in Worcester.
Connaught Estate residents have gathered outside the home of slain #TazneVanWyk, ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s expected arrival. KB pic.twitter.com/BgixYkGvig— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 25, 2020
Ramaphosa’s gleaming black luxury sedan stood out in the impoverished community.
Residents who gathered outside gave him a warm welcome as he stepped out to meet Van Wyk’s family.
One resident said she was happy the president came to the area albeit a little too late.
“I think it’s a good thing that he came today, even if it’s a bit too late, but he is here and we want to hear what he has to say,” she said.
Earlier this week, the angry and frustrated community questioned why the alleged killer was free when he had absconded parole and had 11 convictions including murder, culpable homicide, and child neglect.
More in Local
-
Women doing better men in educational outcomes – Stats SA
-
Lindokuhle Cele’s alleged killer abandons bail bid
-
Ramaphosa: Customary initiation has been infiltrated by unscrupulous people
-
KZN Premier Zikalala establishes task team to intervene in student protests
-
Rand weaker ahead of budget speech
-
Carrim: Koos Bekker tried to pressure me to drop govt’s set-top boxes policy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.