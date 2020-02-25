Taxi driver seriously hurt, pupils inured in crash with MyCiTi bus

The taxi driver was seriously injured following the crash, which happened in the Atlantis area on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Several learners were slightly injured after a taxi collided with a MyCiTi bus while they were en route to school.

The City of Cape Town's Traffic Service's Richard Coleman explained.

"We had a serious motor vehicle accident in the Atlantis area where we have one taxi and one MyCiTi bus involved. The driver of the taxi is trapped with serious injuries and we have 10 scholars who were treated on scene for slight injuries."

Ten other scholars who were being transported to Avondale Primary School were also receiving medical care.