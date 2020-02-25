Taxi driver seriously hurt, pupils inured in crash with MyCiTi bus
The taxi driver was seriously injured following the crash, which happened in the Atlantis area on Tuesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Several learners were slightly injured after a taxi collided with a MyCiTi bus while they were en route to school.
The taxi driver was seriously injured following the crash, which happened in the Atlantis area on Tuesday morning.
The City of Cape Town's Traffic Service's Richard Coleman explained.
"We had a serious motor vehicle accident in the Atlantis area where we have one taxi and one MyCiTi bus involved. The driver of the taxi is trapped with serious injuries and we have 10 scholars who were treated on scene for slight injuries."
Ten other scholars who were being transported to Avondale Primary School were also receiving medical care.
More in Local
-
City of CT yet to update Strandfontein residents on water contamination
-
Ex-KZN Premier Mchunu appointed deputy chair of provincial planning commission
-
Author and anti-apartheid journalist Shaun Johnson has died
-
SA black & coloured millennials have lowest university attendance - report
-
Pastor Omotoso saw women as 'things' for his sexual pleasure, court told
-
Traditional leaders crucial to the land question, says Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.