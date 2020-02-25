SAPS ‘prepared’ for planned shutdown by Gauteng Electricity Movement
Organisers said they would disrupt traffic and major shopping centres on Tuesday and on Wednesday as they demonstrate against power cuts.
JOHANNESBURG - Police on Monday said they were prepared for a so-called shutdown around parts of the province by a group calling themselves the Gauteng Electricity Movement.
They have warned that areas including Soweto, Tembisa, Alexandra, Eldorado Park and the Vaal would be affected.
Gauteng police said they hadn’t received an application for the demonstration but would monitor certain areas for possible disruptions.
Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said: “Public Order Police are always on standby 24/7 if something happens. Then they act swiftly to prevent violence or disruption.”
Meanwhile, the Gauteng Electricity Movement’s Trevor Ngwane said government had failed to hear their plight about the ongoing power cuts: “Eskom is switching off electricity in working and poor class areas more than the richer areas.”
Ngwane said they would also be picketing outside the State of the Province Address on Tuesday.
