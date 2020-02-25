Sama wants action against doctors over forced sterilisation of HIV-positive moms
The Commission for Gender Equality has released a report which looked at over 37 cases in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Association (Sama) is demanding that doctors and nurses be held accountable for forcing HIV-positive mothers to be sterilised.
There are now growing concerns that the human rights abuse was more widespread than initially thought.
Five hospitals were implicated in Gauteng alone.
Several women came forward detailing in affidavits how their rights were violated.
Sama's Angelique Coetzee said: “It is a severe violation of fundamental human rights. This is totally unethical and should be brought in front of the HPCSA. There should be an inquiry into this type of behaviour and doctors have got an ethical and moral obligation to do what is right by the patient.”
