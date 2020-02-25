View all in Latest
SA black & coloured millennials have lowest university attendance - report

StatsSA's Education and Labour Market Outcomes in SA report revealed that more millennials than Generation Xers in the Indian/Asian population group attended university, while fewer millennials in the other population groups attended university institutions compared to Generation Xers.

Picture: 123rf
Picture: 123rf
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Black and coloured South African millennials born between 1980 and 1999 recorded the lowest rates of university institution attendance among the country's various race groups.

This was according to Statistics South Africa's (StatsSA) _Education and Labour Market Outcomes in SA _report released on Tuesday morning.

The report looked at the levels of educational attainment from 2002 to 2018 across three generations: Generations X (born between 1960 and 1979), Millennials (born between 1980 and 1999) and Born Frees (born after 1994).

A DROP IN TERTIARY EDUCATION ATTENDANCE

Among its findings, StatsSA revealed that more millennials than Generation Xers in the Indian/Asian population group attended university, while fewer millennials in the other population groups attended university institutions compared to Generation Xers.

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges were the most popular higher education institutions among black and coloured millennials, while universities were the top choice for whites and Indian/Asians.

MORE MILLENNIAL FEMALES ATTENDING HIGH SCHOOL AND TERTIARY

While the gender gap among high school and tertiary attendees among Generation Xers remained, more female millenials attended high school and tertiary institutions.

Despite higher levels of tertiary education attainment, unemployment for millenials with a tertiary qualification was higher than unemployment for Generation Xers with the same qualification.

LOW ATTAINMENT OF TERTIARY EDUCATION AMONG POOR MILLENNIALS

While almost 50% of millennials from the richest households obtained a tertiary education, only 4.2% from poor households obtained the same.

You can read the full report on the Stats SA website.

