SA black & coloured millennials have lowest university attendance - report
StatsSA's Education and Labour Market Outcomes in SA report revealed that more millennials than Generation Xers in the Indian/Asian population group attended university, while fewer millennials in the other population groups attended university institutions compared to Generation Xers.
JOHANNESBURG - Black and coloured South African millennials born between 1980 and 1999 recorded the lowest rates of university institution attendance among the country's various race groups.
This was according to Statistics South Africa's (StatsSA) _Education and Labour Market Outcomes in SA _report released on Tuesday morning.
The report looked at the levels of educational attainment from 2002 to 2018 across three generations: Generations X (born between 1960 and 1979), Millennials (born between 1980 and 1999) and Born Frees (born after 1994).
A DROP IN TERTIARY EDUCATION ATTENDANCE
Among its findings, StatsSA revealed that more millennials than Generation Xers in the Indian/Asian population group attended university, while fewer millennials in the other population groups attended university institutions compared to Generation Xers.
Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges were the most popular higher education institutions among black and coloured millennials, while universities were the top choice for whites and Indian/Asians.
#StatsSA Of those that are attending educational institutions, attendance of tertiary institutions— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 25, 2020
declined for coloureds, whites and black Africans, whilst tertiary education attendance
improved for Indians/Asians from 72,0% for Generation X adults to 95,7% for Millennials. LM pic.twitter.com/Aj4N8Z5EtW
MORE MILLENNIAL FEMALES ATTENDING HIGH SCHOOL AND TERTIARY
While the gender gap among high school and tertiary attendees among Generation Xers remained, more female millenials attended high school and tertiary institutions.
#StatsSA The gender gap in completion of secondary schooling increased from 2.4 percentage points among Generation X individuals to 3.6 percentage points among Millennials. A greater share of Millennial females achieved Tertiary qualifications. LM pic.twitter.com/CzEcKT8VOh— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 25, 2020
Despite higher levels of tertiary education attainment, unemployment for millenials with a tertiary qualification was higher than unemployment for Generation Xers with the same qualification.
#StatsSA Unemployment for millenials with a tertiary qualification was higher than unemployment for Generation Xers with the same qualification. LM pic.twitter.com/HLm5Mw6IMJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 25, 2020
LOW ATTAINMENT OF TERTIARY EDUCATION AMONG POOR MILLENNIALS
While almost 50% of millennials from the richest households obtained a tertiary education, only 4.2% from poor households obtained the same.
#StatsSA Only 4.2% of millenials from poor households obtained a tertiary qualification. LM pic.twitter.com/1uw1tU4jRs— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 25, 2020
You can read the full report on the Stats SA website.
More in Local
-
City of CT yet to update Strandfontein residents on water contamination
-
Ex-KZN Premier Mchunu appointed deputy chair of provincial planning commission
-
Author and anti-apartheid journalist Shaun Johnson has died
-
Pastor Omotoso saw women as 'things' for his sexual pleasure, court told
-
Traditional leaders crucial to the land question, says Ramaphosa
-
Makhura: Gauteng to provide 10,000 serviced stands for homes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.