Reinstatement of MyCiTi N2 Express a step closer, says MEC
The service has been suspended since May last year after the city's contract with the bus operating company came to an end.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said that it was close to putting plans in place to get the MyCiti N2 Express service back on the road.
The city failed to get come to an agreement with parties to sign a new deal.
But Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said that there were positive developments.
"Within the last few days an agreement has been reached on the appointment of a facilitator. We will take the process forward so that we can reinstate the service."
