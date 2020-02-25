Recall of some pilchards brands a challenge at informal retailers - NRCS

This after the NRCS ordered the recall of the 400g canned pilchards in tomato sauce and chili sauce manufactured by West Point Processors this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) on Tuesday said they were facing a major challenge in removing certain brands of tinned pilchards from informal retailers and wholesalers.

This after the NRCS ordered the recall of the 400g canned pilchards in tomato sauce and chilli sauce manufactured by West Point Processors this weekend.

The regulator said due to the canning deficiency, retailers including Shoprite, OK stores, Spar, and Checkers had to remove the products while customers were urged to return the cans for a full refund.

The recall involves the following pilchard products: Deep Catch, Mammas, Prime Ocean, Spar, Sunny, Shoprite Ritebrand, Cape Point, Checkers Housebrand, U Brand, Saldanha, West Point and OK Housebrand.

The NRCS said the 400g of canned pilchards with batch codes starting with ZST29 or ZSC29 were damaged during the canning process.

The NRCS’ Meisie Katz said the products were damaged by a faulty source filler, which scratched the inside of the cans.

“The dispenser was stretching the can inside and causing microscopic deformation, which we could not pick up by the physical eye or it could not be picked up during the inspection at the time. A reaction between the food inside the can and the metal causes the metal to break and leak,” she said.

Katz said the regulator’s priority was to remove the products, which included, among others, Deep Catch, Mammas, Prime Ocean, Spar, and U Brand from the shelves.

The NRCS said no fatalities were reported so far but the cans still posed a serious health risk to consumers.