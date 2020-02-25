Ramaphosa to make e-toll announcement soon, says Makhura

Gauteng Premier David Makhura was delivering his 2020 State of the Province Address at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura said President Cyril Ramaphosa would make an announcement on e-tolls in due time.

Makhura was delivering his 2020 State of the Province Address at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa.

E-tolls have been one of the widely contested issues in the country dating back to February 2013 to the Congress of South African Trade Union's drive-slow campaign ahead of the implementation of the system in December 2013.

The tripartite alliance partner continued with its civil disobedience campaign up until e-tolls were implemented - even setting bills on fire in front of Sanral's offices in Pretoria.

The following year, Makhura announced in his State of the Province Address that a review panel would be set up to look at the feasibility of the model.

During his address on Tuesday, Makhura said: “As the Executive Council, we made a strong and persuasive case to national government on the e-tolls. I have been assured by President Cyril Ramaphosa that a lasting solution has been found and an announcement by the President is imminent.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance’s Solly Msimanga earlier on Tuesday said e-tolls were here to stay.

“What the Premier has been doing all this time is actually just kicking the ball along and hoping that the people of Gauteng will somehow forget and begin to pay. But the people of Gauteng are very adamant; we are paying enough.”

Last year, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced that the e-tolls system would remain in their current form.

When delivering his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament in October, Mboweni said the decision was taken after consultation with key players in the transport sector.