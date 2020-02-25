Ramaphosa: Customary initiation has been infiltrated by unscrupulous people
The president was addressing the official opening of the National House of Traditional Leaders in Parliament.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said traditional leaders needed to address the issue of abuse of cultural practices like initiation, which led to the deaths of hundreds of young men.
The president was addressing the official opening of the National House of Traditional Leaders in Parliament.
Ramaphosa said the Traditional Initiation Bill would help regulate the practice.
“We need to address the abuse of cultural practices that result in the violation of human rights. Customary initiation is a rite of passage for our young people to manhood and adulthood,” he said.
Ramaphosa said initiation practices were being abused.
“But it has become increasingly infiltrated by unscrupulous people and many young men are being maimed or losing their lives. It cannot be that every year we sit here and say the same thing about more needing to be done but the death toll continues to rise,” he said.
More in Local
-
Women doing better men in educational outcomes – Stats SA
-
Lindokuhle Cele’s alleged killer abandons bail bid
-
KZN Premier Zikalala establishes task team to intervene in student protests
-
Rand weaker ahead of budget speech
-
Carrim: Koos Bekker tried to pressure me to drop govt’s set-top boxes policy
-
Numsa, Sacca to approach courts to compel SAA to consult unions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.