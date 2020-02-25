Ramaphosa assures Cosatu govt ‘determined’ to deal with declining economy
Ramaphosa has responded to Cosatu affiliated unions who've raised concerns about government plans which could be detrimental to their members.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) that government was determined to deal with the declining economy.
Ramaphosa has responded to Cosatu affiliated unions who've raised concerns about government plans which could be detrimental to their members.
He addressed members behind closed doors at the federation's central executive committee meeting on Monday.
As the country gears up for Wednesday’s Budget Speech, Ramaphosa came face to face with the country’s biggest labour federation.
Eyewitness News understands that although the president’s address to Cosatu leaders was thin on practical details, much like his State of the Nation Address, the worker representatives took him to task over wasteful expenditure in the state and the public service wage bill.
With concerns that public service workers were being "thrown under the bus" as Treasury looked to cut costs, the union leaders took Ramaphosa to task, demanding that ministers’ salaries be cut and that wasteful expenditure be curtailed.
The president was also said to have applauded Cosatu and other labour organisations for initiating the Eskom rescue plan which could be funded by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) through bonds and equity.
However, it appeared that while the plan has gained momentum it’s also set to face opposition.
