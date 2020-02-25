Power grid still unreliable but no load shedding planned for Tuesday - Eskom

The utility said that its emergency reserves were at adequate levels for now, however, there's always a possibility that it could cut the power.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it was not planning on implementing load shedding on Tuesday.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that the power system was still unreliable and unpredictable.

"Some of our generating units have returned to service, helping to increase our capacity to generate power and to avoid load shedding."