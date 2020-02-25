Police appeal for help in tracking down East Rand Mall jewellery store robbers

Staff members were held at gunpoint on Monday afternoon and the gang got away with valuable jewelry.

EAST RAND - Police are calling for information to help them trace eight men who robbed a jewellery shop in the East Rand Mall in Boksburg north.

Staff members were held at gunpoint on Monday afternoon and the gang got away with valuable jewelry.

Police said they were searching for at least eight suspects involved in on Monday’s armed robbery at the East Rand Mall.

The incident left one person wounded as police and the gunmen were involved in a shootout outside the mall.

The police’s Mavela Masondo said: “We are appealing to the community that if there is someone who’s got information that can help us apprehend these suspects, may they please come forward.”

Masondo said the robbers were heavily armed and were believed to be from the area.

Police hope to make arrests soon.

WATCH: Shooting at East Rand Mall leaves one wounded