Pastor Omotoso saw women as 'things' for his sexual pleasure, court told
Pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused face a string of charges including rape and human trafficking.
CAPE TOWN - A State witness on Tuesday told the Port Elizabeth High Court that televangelist Timothy Omotoso was one man in church and another in private.
The pastor and his two co-accused face a string of charges, including rape and human trafficking.
•Witness recalls being molested by Omotoso at spiritual retreat
Andisiwe Dike accused Omotoso of sexually grooming and abusing her at his mission house in Durban. She said that in church congregants treated him like a hero, adding that he was well respected but feared.
Dike claimed that was not who he was in the house, telling the court he saw women and girls as “things” to be used for his sexual pleasure.
Dike described what she referred to as “happy hour” in which she alleged Omotoso would throw sweets and biscuits in the air and female congregants would have to jump to catch the treats.
She claimed he would also at times rub the sweets on his private parts and then throw it in the air to see who would jump highest to catch them.
