Numsa, Sacca to approach courts to compel SAA to consult unions
The unions are adamant they were not consulted as stipulated in the Companies Act.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) have given South African Airways’ (SAA) Business Rescue Practitioners until the end of Tuesday to make available their plan or face legal action.
They wanted to interdict the publishing of SAA’s rescue plan, which was expected before the end of next week.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “We are demanding that they furnish us with certain information and that by the end of business today [Tuesday] they must have given a guarantee that they are going to engage us meaningfully on this process so that we can actually come up with alternatives and make submissions to the final business rescue plan.”
