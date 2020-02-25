View all in Latest
Numsa, Sacca to approach courts to compel SAA to consult unions

The unions are adamant they were not consulted as stipulated in the Companies Act.

FILE: Numsa and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) members picket at the SAA Airways Park in Kempton Park on 15 November 2019. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
FILE: Numsa and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) members picket at the SAA Airways Park in Kempton Park on 15 November 2019. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) have given South African Airways’ (SAA) Business Rescue Practitioners until the end of Tuesday to make available their plan or face legal action.

The unions are adamant they were not consulted as stipulated in the Companies Act.

They wanted to interdict the publishing of SAA’s rescue plan, which was expected before the end of next week.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “We are demanding that they furnish us with certain information and that by the end of business today [Tuesday] they must have given a guarantee that they are going to engage us meaningfully on this process so that we can actually come up with alternatives and make submissions to the final business rescue plan.”

