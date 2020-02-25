Nersa: Eskom tariff hike decision depends on its financial prudence
Eskom wants a 16.6% tariff hike in April and 16.72% next year to secure more than R27 billion from taxpayers.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) said its decision on whether to grant Eskom a tariff increase would depend on whether the utility has been prudent with its finances.
Nersa held its final day of public hearings on Monday.
Eskom wants a 16.6% tariff hike in April and 16.72% next year to secure more than R27 billion from taxpayers.
Eskom spent the first half of Monday’s hearings answering questions on pricing, load shedding and maintenance.
But it was clear from chairperson Nomfundo Maseti’s response that the commission was not satisfied.
“There’s a lot of things we’ve asked for from them. You have heard them promise to give us more information and clarification, so we will look into that information that whether some of these costs were incurred efficiently and prudently.”
Eskom has been given until Friday to give more substantive answers.
Nersa is expected to announce its decision at the end of next month.
Timeline
More in Business
-
Ramaphosa assures Cosatu govt ‘determined’ to deal with declining economy
-
Activists demanding detailed plans on govt's job creation plan
-
CDE calls on govt to present coherent plan to deal with public expenditure
-
Nersa to carefully consider submissions against Eskom tariff hikes
-
CARTOON: #Budget2020 - Aloe Point
-
Power grid still unreliable but no load shedding planned for Tuesday - Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.