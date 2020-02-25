Myeni: I never intended to act recklessly with Airbus swap transaction deal

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 39°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
Go

Myeni: I never intended to act recklessly with Airbus swap transaction deal

The failed swap transaction deal with Airbus collapsed after former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni failed to sign the agreement, despite approval from the Finance Minister and a preliminary nod from the board.

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni testifying in her delinquency case at the High Court in Pretoria on 20 February 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni testifying in her delinquency case at the High Court in Pretoria on 20 February 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
2 hours ago

PRETORIA - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni said she never intended to act recklessly when she intervened in a controversial swap transaction deal with Airbus.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)'s lawyer Carol Steinberg was cross-examining Myeni in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Outa and the South African Pilots Association want the court to declare Myeni a delinquent director over her handling of the Airbus deal, along with other claims of mismanagement.

The failed swap transaction deal with Airbus collapsed after Myeni failed to sign the agreement, despite approval from the Finance Minister and a preliminary nod from the board.

The deal set out to swap a fleet of A320 aircraft for much bigger A330s.

Steinberg read an e-mail to the court from SAA’s legal department, warning Myeni that further failure to sign the deal would have severe financial implications and the airline would be liable for $114 million.

She said that Myeni‘s action amounted to reckless trading.

This is how Myeni responded after being pressured by the judge to respond.

"Any error of judgement occurs in any normal business."

Myeni has been on the witness stand for four days now.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA