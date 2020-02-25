View all in Latest
Makhura: Gauteng to provide 10,000 serviced stands for homes

During his 2020 State of the Province Address at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa, Premier David Makhura said they would not mention in which parts of the province these serviced stands would be released.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura during his 2020 State of the Province Address in the north of Pretoria on Tuesday, 25 February 2020. Picture: @GautengGov/Twitter
Gauteng Premier David Makhura during his 2020 State of the Province Address in the north of Pretoria on Tuesday, 25 February 2020. Picture: @GautengGov/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that government would be providing 10,000 service stands to qualifying Gauteng residents who wanted to and were able to build their own homes.

During his 2020 State of the Province Address at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa, Makhura said that the serviced stands would be available across the province between April 2020 and June 2020.

However, Makhura said they would not mention in which parts of the province these serviced stands would be released.

Makhura said his office would be working with national and local spheres of government to finalise incomplete human settlements projects in Gauteng.

“…including the Urban Renewal Projects in Alexandra, Evaton, Kliptown, Bekkersdal and Winterveldt. This work is led by the MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cogta.”

The premier also said were working with the National Housing Finance Corporation, Indlu and Umastandi Social Capital Entrepreneurs to enable township property owners to develop formal backrooms from which sustainable incomes could be generated.

"This will provide an additional 250,000 people with affordable rental and decent accommodation over the next five to 10 years."

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA