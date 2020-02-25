Makhura expected to touch on township economy, e-tolls in Gauteng Sopa

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 39°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
Go

Makhura expected to touch on township economy, e-tolls in Gauteng Sopa

The 2020 State of the Province Address will be held at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa.

FILE: Makhura is expected to cover a number of issues affecting Gauteng, including the township economy and e-tolls. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Makhura is expected to cover a number of issues affecting Gauteng, including the township economy and e-tolls. Picture: GCIS
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura will on Tuesday address the province during the official opening of the legislature.

The 2020 State of the Province Address (Sopa) will be held at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa.

Makhura is expected to cover a number of issues affecting Gauteng, including the township economy and e-tolls.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is anticipating a big announcement from Makhura to scrap the controversial tolling system.

But the Democratic Alliance’s Solly Msimanga said e-tolls were here to stay: “What the Premier has been doing all this time is actually just kicking the ball along and hoping that the people of Gauteng will somehow forget and begin to pay. But the people of Gauteng are very adamant; we are paying enough.”

Meanwhile, the premier’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said the venue for this year’s Sopa was significant: “Sefako Makgatho, formerly known as Medunsa is one university that has produced many doctors and many neurosurgeons as well as current MECs both in Gauteng as well as Limpopo.”

Makhura is expected to begin his address around 10 am.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA