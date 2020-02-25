Makhura expected to touch on township economy, e-tolls in Gauteng Sopa

The 2020 State of the Province Address will be held at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura will on Tuesday address the province during the official opening of the legislature.

Makhura is expected to cover a number of issues affecting Gauteng, including the township economy and e-tolls.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is anticipating a big announcement from Makhura to scrap the controversial tolling system.

But the Democratic Alliance’s Solly Msimanga said e-tolls were here to stay: “What the Premier has been doing all this time is actually just kicking the ball along and hoping that the people of Gauteng will somehow forget and begin to pay. But the people of Gauteng are very adamant; we are paying enough.”

Meanwhile, the premier’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said the venue for this year’s Sopa was significant: “Sefako Makgatho, formerly known as Medunsa is one university that has produced many doctors and many neurosurgeons as well as current MECs both in Gauteng as well as Limpopo.”

Makhura is expected to begin his address around 10 am.