Lindokuhle Cele’s alleged killer abandons bail bid

Mvuyisi Mabhuda appeared in the Umlazi Magistrates Court on Tuesday on charges of murder.

DURBAN - The man accused of murdering gay rights activist Lindokuhle Cele has abandoned his bail application.

In an apparent homophibic attack earlier this month, Mabhuda allegedly stabbed musician Cele 21 times in full view of the public at a butchery in Umlazi, south of Durban.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Natasha Kara said: “The matter was set down for a bail application today, however, the accused abandoned his bail application and the matter was remanded to March for further investigations. The accused will remain in custody.”

The Durban LGBTIQ community centre's Sibonelo Khumalo has welcomed Tuesday’s court proceedings.